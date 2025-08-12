RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news Chelsea not slowing down: bid for Konaté submitted. Liverpool's response awaited

Chelsea not slowing down: bid for Konaté submitted. Liverpool's response awaited

"The Blues" are aiming to lure Liverpool's defender.
Football news Today, 05:42
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Ibrahima Konate in the Liverpool line-up Photo by Kenta Harada/Getty Images

The Frenchman could be on his way to Stamford Bridge.

Details: According to Defensa Central, Liverpool and France national team centre-back Ibrahima Konaté, 26, could soon become a Chelsea player.

Reports suggest the Blues have already tabled an official offer of £43 million, but are still waiting for a response.

Chelsea see Konaté as an excellent option to strengthen their back line for the upcoming season, counting on his commitment and Premier League experience.

Konaté’s current Liverpool contract runs until 2026, but earlier indications suggest he does not intend to extend it.

Last season, the Frenchman made 42 appearances for the club, scoring 2 goals and providing 2 assists.

Reminder: Liverpool suffered a setback in the race for Bradley Barcola

Related teams and leagues
Chelsea Chelsea Schedule Chelsea News Chelsea Transfers
Liverpool Liverpool Schedule Liverpool News Liverpool Transfers
Popular news
Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez relax with champagne Lifestyle Today, 06:22 An incredible sum. How much is the engagement ring Ronaldo gave Georgina worth?
From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade? Articles 02 aug 2025, 04:47 From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade?
Articles 01 aug 2025, 07:53 Stylish and not so much: What kits will Premier League teams wear in the 2025/2026 season?
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
More news
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores