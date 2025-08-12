Chelsea not slowing down: bid for Konaté submitted. Liverpool's response awaited

The Frenchman could be on his way to Stamford Bridge.

Details: According to Defensa Central, Liverpool and France national team centre-back Ibrahima Konaté, 26, could soon become a Chelsea player.

Reports suggest the Blues have already tabled an official offer of £43 million, but are still waiting for a response.

Chelsea see Konaté as an excellent option to strengthen their back line for the upcoming season, counting on his commitment and Premier League experience.

Konaté’s current Liverpool contract runs until 2026, but earlier indications suggest he does not intend to extend it.

Last season, the Frenchman made 42 appearances for the club, scoring 2 goals and providing 2 assists.

