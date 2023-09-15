RU RU NG NG
Chelsea named the amount for which they will sell Kepa to Real

Football news
If Real Madrid wants to keep Kepa, they will have to pay 25 million euros to Chelsea, reports Sport.es.

The Spanish team urgently signed Kepa due to the injury of the main goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. The lease is for one season, but Chelsea have named the amount for which they are ready to sell the Spaniard. The Blues valued the goalkeeper at 25 million euros, the Spaniard's current contract with the London club runs until the summer of 2025.

Kepa himself wants to stay in Madrid and play with Real, but the Spanish team does not want to pay more than 18 million for the goalkeeper. Another goalkeeper, Lunin, is out of contract and will not be renewed, so Real Madrid will be looking for a second goalkeeper.

Kepa understands that Courtois will return to the squad and become the main goalkeeper, but he wants to stay and fight for the squad. Kepa has ten months to prove himself at Real Madrid and show he can trouble the Belgian.

We will remind that in August 2018, Kepa Arrizabalaga moved to the London Chelsea for 80 million euros, becoming the most expensive goalkeeper in the history of football. During this period, he played 109 matches and won the Champions League.

