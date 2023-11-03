Chelsea is not interested in signing Arsenal's goalkeeper

Chelsea is absolutely not interested in signing Arsenal's goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The sources indicate that Aaron Ramsdale is not a priority for the Blues, and there are currently no negotiations taking place. Furthermore, Chelsea is not interested in any goalkeepers at the moment. It's likely that they won't be signing anyone during the January transfer window.

Ramsdale, who lost his status as Arsenal's first-choice goalkeeper last month, is now competing for that position with David Raya. Since Raya's debut against Everton on September 17, Ramsdale has played only one match against Brentford in the third round of the Carabao Cup. Ramsdale did not play when Arsenal defeated Brentford 1-0.

In August 2021, Ramsdale signed a long-term contract with Arsenal. He made his debut for the club just five days later in an away match against West Bromwich Albion in the Carabao Cup. He played his first Premier League match on September 11 when Arsenal defeated Norwich City 1-0.