Chelsea interested in signing talented Arsenal striker

Chelsea is showing interest in the forward from Arsenal and the United States national team, Folarin Balogun, according to Sky Sports.

According to the source, the "Blues" have started negotiations with the "Gunners" regarding the transfer of the player in the summer transfer window. Arsenal's head coach, Mikel Arteta, does not count on the forward. As a result, the club is willing to sell the American for €58 million.

It was previously reported that Italian clubs Inter, Milan, Monaco, and German club RB Leipzig have also shown interest in the 22-year-old forward.

Balogun is a product of Arsenal's youth academy. He has played 10 matches for the senior team of the London club, scoring two goals and providing one assist. Last season, Balogun played for Reims on loan. He appeared in 39 matches for the French club, scoring 22 goals and providing three assists. His contract with the English club runs until the summer of 2025.

Balogun has represented the England national teams at the U17, U18, U20, and U21 levels. In 2018, he played four matches for the U.S. U18 national team. Eventually, the player decided to represent the United States. He has played two matches for the U.S. national team and scored one goal.