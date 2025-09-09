RU RU ES ES FR FR
Chelsea hopes to sign Milan goalkeeper Maignan as a free agent

This summer, the London club is ready to sign the French goalkeeper.
Chelsea continues to show strong interest in Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan and is prepared to sign him next summer as a free agent.

Details: According to TBR Football, Chelsea is determined to do everything possible to secure the signature of Milan's shot-stopper Mike Maignan. The London club previously attempted to acquire the Frenchman in June, but the parties failed to reach an agreement on a transfer, despite Maignan and the Blues having a personal deal in place.

Maignan has put contract extension talks with Milan on hold to assess his options for the future. Chelsea are confident they can secure the transfer of the 30-year-old keeper, widely regarded as one of the best in the world, and are eyeing a potential free move in the summer of 2026.

Previously, Maignan stayed at Milan following the appointment of Massimiliano Allegri, who confirmed the Frenchman would remain the club captain. Now, Chelsea hopes that bringing in Maignan will bolster their goalkeeping ranks and see him become a key figure in the squad next season.

Last season, the French goalkeeper made 53 appearances for Milan.

Reminder: In January, Chelsea will return with a fresh offer for Fermin Lopez.

