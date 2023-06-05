"Chelsea" has offered 60 million euros for the goalkeeper of "Milan"

"Chelsea" is showing interest in the goalkeeper of "Milan" and the French national team, Mike Maignan, according to La Repubblica.

According to the source, the English club wants to acquire the player in the summer transfer window and is ready to pay 60 million euros for him. However, it is likely that Milan will reject this offer as they want to keep the goalkeeper.

In the current season, the 27-year-old Maignan has played 29 matches for "Milan" in all competitions and has conceded 27 goals. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2026.