RU RU
Main News Chelsea could intercept another Liverpool transfer target

Chelsea could intercept another Liverpool transfer target

Football news Today, 01:30
Chelsea could intercept another Liverpool transfer target Photo: Instagram Romeo Lavia / Author unknown

"Chelsea" is close to completing the purchase of midfielder Romeo Lavia from "Southampton" and the Belgian national team, according to reports from Sky Sports.

According to the source, the London club has offered 55 million euros for the player. This offer is very close to Southampton's demand of 58 million euros. It was previously reported that Liverpool is also interested in the Belgian midfielder and had made three offers, all of which were rejected.

To recall, "Chelsea" had almost secured the signing of Ecuadorian midfielder Moises Caicedo from Brighton, beating out competition from Liverpool.

19-year-old Lavia has been playing for Southampton since the summer of 2022. He transferred to the club from Manchester City for a fee of 12.3 million euros. The midfielder has played 34 matches for Southampton in various competitions, scoring one goal and providing one assist. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2027.

Lavia has been representing the Belgian national team since 2023. He has played one match for the Belgian team, making his debut in a friendly match against Germany (3:2).

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Chelsea Liverpool Southampton Premier League England
Popular news
Manchester City win big in Premier League opening game Football news Yesterday, 17:09 Manchester City win big in Premier League opening game
"Dynamo" Kyiv was defeated in the away match of the qualification of the League of Conferences Football news 10 aug 2023, 16:20 "Dynamo" Kyiv was defeated in the away match of the qualification of the League of Conferences
Ukrainian goalkeeper Anatoly Trubin moved to the Portuguese top club Football news 10 aug 2023, 14:59 Ukrainian goalkeeper Anatoly Trubin moved to the Portuguese top club
Real Madrid goalkeeper could miss all season Football news 10 aug 2023, 12:48 Real Madrid goalkeeper could miss all season
Benfica and Porto decide the winner of the Portuguese Super Cup Football news 09 aug 2023, 23:52 Benfica and Porto decide the winner of the Portuguese Super Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo Leads Al-Nasr to Arab Champions Cup Final Football news 09 aug 2023, 13:09 Cristiano Ronaldo Leads Al-Nasr to Arab Champions Cup Final
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 02:00 Manchester City lose one of the leaders Football news Today, 01:30 Chelsea could intercept another Liverpool transfer target Football news Today, 01:10 Chelsea are interested in signing an experienced PSG midfielder Football news Today, 00:50 Benfica announce signing of Brazilian striker Football news Today, 00:00 Fenerbahce agrees transfer of Brazilian midfielder to Manchester United Football news Yesterday, 17:15 "Nice" in the 94th minute missed the victory in the opening match of Ligue 1 Football news Yesterday, 17:09 Manchester City win big in Premier League opening game Football news Yesterday, 16:29 Roberto Firmino scored a hat-trick in the first match for Al Ahli Football news Yesterday, 15:30 Neymar close to returning to Barcelona Football news Yesterday, 15:15 RB Leipzig have bought the talented Frenchman for 30 million euros
Sport Predictions
Football Today Prediction for Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest 12 August 2023 Football Today Prediction for Bournemouth vs West Ham United 12 August 2023 Football Today Prediction for Brighton vs Luton Town 12 August 2023 Football Today Everton vs Fulham predictions and betting tips on August 12, 2023 Football Today Sheffield United vs Crystal Palace predictions and betting tips on August 12, 2023 Football Today Brighton vs Luton predictions and betting tips on August 12, 2023 Football Today Prediction for Real Sociedad vs Girona 12 August 2023 Football Today Prediction for Marseille vs Reims 12 August 2023 Football Today Newcastle vs Aston Villa predictions and betting tips on August 12, 2023 Football Today Prediction for Bayern vs RB Leipzig 12 August 2023