Chelsea could intercept another Liverpool transfer target

"Chelsea" is close to completing the purchase of midfielder Romeo Lavia from "Southampton" and the Belgian national team, according to reports from Sky Sports.

According to the source, the London club has offered 55 million euros for the player. This offer is very close to Southampton's demand of 58 million euros. It was previously reported that Liverpool is also interested in the Belgian midfielder and had made three offers, all of which were rejected.

To recall, "Chelsea" had almost secured the signing of Ecuadorian midfielder Moises Caicedo from Brighton, beating out competition from Liverpool.

19-year-old Lavia has been playing for Southampton since the summer of 2022. He transferred to the club from Manchester City for a fee of 12.3 million euros. The midfielder has played 34 matches for Southampton in various competitions, scoring one goal and providing one assist. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2027.

Lavia has been representing the Belgian national team since 2023. He has played one match for the Belgian team, making his debut in a friendly match against Germany (3:2).