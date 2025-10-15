ES ES FR FR
Chelsea consider Moisés Caicedo untouchable and plan to offer him a new contract

A key figure for the London club.
Football news Today, 16:33
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Moisés Caicedo joined Chelsea in the summer of 2023 for a record fee and, within two years, has become an indispensable player for the Blues.

Details: According to BBC, Chelsea’s management now regard the Ecuadorian midfielder as untouchable. Moreover, the club is preparing a new contract for him. Although his current deal runs until 2032, Chelsea intend to offer Caicedo improved terms.

Last season, Caicedo was named Chelsea’s Player of the Season by both his teammates and the club’s supporters.

It was also previously reported that 26-year-old Barcelona centre-back Ronald Araújo could make the switch to Stamford Bridge next summer. The Catalans are ready to let the player go if their financial situation does not improve.

Reminder: In the latest Premier League match, Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca was shown a red card, and the Football Association has already delivered its verdict on the incident.

