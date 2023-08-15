RU RU
Main News Chelsea close to signing talented French midfielder

Chelsea close to signing talented French midfielder

Football news Today, 15:29
Chelsea close to signing talented French midfielder Photo: Michael Olise's Instagram/Author Unknown

"Crystal Palace" midfielder and French youth national team player Michael Olise is close to moving to "Chelsea," as reported by RMC Sport.

According to the source, "Chelsea" has informed "Crystal Palace" of their readiness to fully pay the release clause amounting to €41 million for the player. Therefore, the Frenchman only needs to undergo a medical examination to complete the transfer. Earlier, "Chelsea" had agreed on personal contract terms with the player. In the race for Olise, "Chelsea" outpaced "Manchester City" and "Paris Saint-Germain."

The 21-year-old Olise has been playing for "Crystal Palace" since 2021. He joined the London club from "Reading." The transfer fee was €9.3 million. He has played a total of 71 matches for "Crystal Palace" across all competitions, scoring six goals and providing 19 assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2026.

Olise has been representing the French youth national team since 2022. He has played a total of seven matches for the French team, scoring one goal and providing one assist, and also receiving one yellow card.

It's worth mentioning that "Chelsea" finished in 12th place in the English Premier League in the previous season.

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Chelsea Crystal Palace Premier League England
Popular news
Neymar joins club from Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 12:59 Neymar joins club from Saudi Arabia
Manchester United win a tough victory in the 1st round of the championship of England Football news Yesterday, 17:03 Manchester United win a tough victory in the 1st round of the championship of England
Chelsea buy young Ecuadorian for €134m Football news Yesterday, 14:03 Chelsea buy young Ecuadorian for €134m
Chelsea and Liverpool draw in the Premier League Football news 13 aug 2023, 13:34 Chelsea and Liverpool draw in the Premier League
The Italian national team unexpectedly lost the head coach Football news 13 aug 2023, 11:30 The Italian national team unexpectedly lost the head coach
Real Madrid lose their main defender for a long time Football news 13 aug 2023, 10:52 Real Madrid lose their main defender for a long time
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 15:36 Arsenal announce signing of Spain goalkeeper Football news Today, 15:29 Chelsea close to signing talented French midfielder Football news Today, 15:23 Liverpool star could move to Al-Nasr Ronaldo Football news Today, 15:15 Saudi Al-Hilal intercept Bayern's transfer target Football news Today, 13:10 Inter announce signing of Brazilian defender Football news Today, 13:06 Real Madrid may finally refuse the transfer of Kylian Mbappe Football news Today, 12:59 Neymar joins club from Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 02:10 Belgian talent Lavia chose between Chelsea and Liverpool Football news Today, 01:50 Nemanja Matic moves from Roma to Ligue 1 club Football news Today, 01:35 Bayern want to buy Champions League winner
Sport Predictions
Football Today Atletico Paranaense vs Cuiaba predictions and betting tips on August 16, 2023 Football 16 aug 2023 Flora vs Farul predictions and betting tips on August 16, 2023 Football 16 aug 2023 QPR vs Norwich predictions and betting tips on August 16, 2023 Football 16 aug 2023 Manchester City vs Sevilla predictions and betting tips on August 16, 2023 Football 17 aug 2023 Breidablik vs Zrinjski predictions and betting tips on August 17, 2023 Football 17 aug 2023 Ludogorets vs Astana: predictions and betting tips on the Europa League match on August 17, 2023 Football 17 aug 2023 Dnipro-1 vs Slavia Prague predictions and betting tips on August 17, 2023 Football 17 aug 2023 BATE vs Sheriff predictions and betting tips on August 17, 2023