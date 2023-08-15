Chelsea close to signing talented French midfielder

"Crystal Palace" midfielder and French youth national team player Michael Olise is close to moving to "Chelsea," as reported by RMC Sport.

According to the source, "Chelsea" has informed "Crystal Palace" of their readiness to fully pay the release clause amounting to €41 million for the player. Therefore, the Frenchman only needs to undergo a medical examination to complete the transfer. Earlier, "Chelsea" had agreed on personal contract terms with the player. In the race for Olise, "Chelsea" outpaced "Manchester City" and "Paris Saint-Germain."

The 21-year-old Olise has been playing for "Crystal Palace" since 2021. He joined the London club from "Reading." The transfer fee was €9.3 million. He has played a total of 71 matches for "Crystal Palace" across all competitions, scoring six goals and providing 19 assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2026.

Olise has been representing the French youth national team since 2022. He has played a total of seven matches for the French team, scoring one goal and providing one assist, and also receiving one yellow card.

It's worth mentioning that "Chelsea" finished in 12th place in the English Premier League in the previous season.