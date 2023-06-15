Chelsea close to signing Brighton leader

Midfielder Moises Caicedo from Brighton and the Ecuador national team is close to a transfer to Chelsea, according to journalist Florian Plettenberg on Twitter.

According to the source, the player has agreed to move to the London club. However, Chelsea still needs to negotiate the transfer fee, which, according to different reports, could range from 70 to 90 million euros.

In the current season, the 21-year-old Caicedo has played 43 matches in all competitions for Brighton, scoring one goal and providing one assist. His contract with the club runs until the summer of 2027.