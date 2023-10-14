Chelsea's captain is close to returning to the team, but will likely miss the match against Arsenal

RU RU NG NG
Reece James has nearly fully recovered from the injury he sustained during the first round of the Premier League against Liverpool. However, there is a significant likelihood that the defender will have to miss the match against Arsenal next Saturday.

According to Football.london, while James has recuperated from the injury to his Achilles tendon, it is still premature to determine whether he will be fit to play against the "Gunners" at Stamford Bridge.

The right-back position has been a concern for Maurizio Pochettino since James's injury, and the situation was exacerbated following Malo Gusto's three-match suspension. The Chelsea coach even had to make do by deploying players from the left flank in that role.

Now, with Gusto having served his suspension and James nearing a full recovery, Pochettino has more options for the right defensive flank.

It's worth noting that Chelsea has had a somewhat uncertain start to the current season, with three wins and two draws in their first eight matches. With eleven points, the team currently occupies the eleventh position in the league table.

Reece James has been with Chelsea since 2019 and has appeared in 148 matches for the team.

