Chelsea buy young Ecuadorian for €134m

The press service of London's "Chelsea" announced on their official website about the transfer of midfielder Moises Caicedo from "Brighton."

The London club paid 134 million euros for the player, including bonuses. This transfer has become a record in the history of both "Chelsea" and the English Premier League. The Ecuadorian signed a contract with the new club that will be valid until the summer of 2031. The contract also includes an option for possible extension until the summer of 2032.

21-year-old Caicedo has been playing for "Brighton" since February 2021. He transferred to the club from Ecuadorian "Independiente del Valle." The transfer fee amounted to five million euros. In total, the midfielder played 53 matches in all tournaments for the English club, scored two goals, and provided three assists. In the 2021/2022 season, he played for the Belgian "Beerschot" on loan.

Caicedo has been playing for the Ecuadorian national team since 2020. He has played 32 matches for the Ecuadorian national team, scored three goals, and provided four assists.

Recall that in the previous season, "Brighton" finished in sixth place in the English Premier League standings, while "Chelsea" finished 12th. As a result, "Brighton" earned the right to play in the Europa League, while "Chelsea" failed to qualify for European competitions.