Chelsea Begin Work on Malo Gusto’s New Contract

The club want to keep him long-term.
Chelsea are pleased with the performances of full-back Malo Gusto and are eager to ensure he remains part of the squad for years to come.

Details: According to Fabrice Hawkins of RMC Sport, the London club are ready and willing to extend Gusto’s contract, with negotiations over a new deal already underway. His current contract runs until the summer of 2030.

Chelsea’s next match will be against Wolverhampton in the English League Cup. The game is scheduled for Wednesday, October 29, with kickoff at 20:45 CET.

Reminder: Ahead of the clash with Wolverhampton, Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca also shared updates on the condition and recovery of 22-year-old forward Liam Delap.

By the way, Enzo Maresca stated that long throw-ins are not currently part of the club’s tactical plans. However, he didn’t rule out the possibility of working on them in the future.

