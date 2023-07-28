Chelsea are ready to sell a talented pupil of the club's academy

London's "Chelsea" is reportedly planning to sell winger Callum Hudson-Odoi in the upcoming summer transfer window, as per journalist Ben Jacobs on Twitter.

According to the source, the club wants to receive at least 10 million euros for the player. The potential reason for his departure is the fact that he earns a high salary of 7.3 million euros per year. The main contender for the player is London's "Fulham."

Hudson-Odoi, aged 22, is a product of Chelsea's academy. He has played a total of 126 matches for the English club in all competitions, scoring 16 goals and providing 22 assists. In the previous season, the winger played for Bayer Leverkusen on loan, making 21 appearances, scoring one goal, and providing one assist. With Chelsea, Hudson-Odoi won the UEFA Champions League in the 2020/2021 season, the UEFA Europa League in the 2018/2019 season, the UEFA Super Cup in 2021, and the FIFA Club World Cup in 2021. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2024.

Hudson-Odoi has been playing for the England national team since 2019. He has made three appearances for the English team, not scoring any goals but providing one assist.