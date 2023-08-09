RU RU
Main News Chelsea are looking for an urgent replacement for the injured striker

Chelsea are looking for an urgent replacement for the injured striker

Football news Today, 05:00
Chelsea are looking for an urgent replacement for the injured striker Photo: Chelsea Twitter

Chelsea are considering putting more effort into signing Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic, 23, from Juventus.

The activation of the London club in this direction is connected with the injury of 25-year-old striker Christopher Nkunku, whom Chelsea recently acquired for 60 million euros.

As you know, the French football player was injured during a friendly match with Borussia Dortmund in Chicago. According to the expectations of the doctors of the London club, he could miss three months.

Vlahovic's potential move comes with difficult negotiations over the departure of Romelu Lukaku. The Belgian has options in Saudi Arabia, but has himself expressed a desire to return to Italy.

ESPN sources write that Juventus are ready to include Vlahovic in a deal to exchange Lukaku, but the clubs disagree on the two players.

In the 2022/2023 season, Lukaku defended the colors of Inter, for which he played 37 matches in all competitions, scoring 14 goals and giving seven assists.

As for Vlahovic, he played 42 matches for Juventus, scoring 14 goals and making four assists.

Ponomarenko Yurij Ponomarenko Yurij Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Chelsea Juventus Premier League England Serie A Italy
Popular news
Barcelona beat Tottenham to win first trophy of the season Football news Yesterday, 16:08 Barcelona beat Tottenham to win first trophy of the season
PSG announce signing of Portuguese star striker Football news Yesterday, 00:00 PSG announce signing of Portuguese star striker
Messi widened his free-kick lead over Ronaldo and got close to Beckham Football news 07 aug 2023, 12:55 Messi widened his free-kick lead over Ronaldo and got close to Beckham
Tottenham destroyed Shakhtar in Pyatov's farewell match Football news 06 aug 2023, 14:23 Tottenham destroyed Shakhtar in Pyatov's farewell match
Arsenal won the FA Super Cup against Manchester City in an incredible match Football news 06 aug 2023, 14:06 Arsenal won the FA Super Cup against Manchester City in an incredible match
Ukrainian Artem Dovbik moved to the La Liga club Football news 06 aug 2023, 08:00 Ukrainian Artem Dovbik moved to the La Liga club
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 06:00 The first coaching resignation of the season is brewing in Ukrainian football Football news Today, 05:00 Chelsea are looking for an urgent replacement for the injured striker Football news Today, 04:00 First Premier League manager resignation Football news Today, 03:00 Xavi personally responded to the rumors about the return of Neymar to Barcelona Football news Today, 02:00 PSG make another strange decision on Kylian Mbappe Football news Today, 01:50 Lazio announce €12m signing for Danish striker Football news Today, 01:25 Newcastle sign Chelsea academy star for €37m Football news Today, 01:00 Barcelona announce signing of 16-year-old German talent Football news Today, 00:00 PSG will not buy a talented Barcelona striker Football news Yesterday, 16:27 PSV win Champions League qualification
Sport Predictions
Football Today Prediction for Panathinaikos vs Marseille 9 August 2023 Football Today Prediction for Slovan Bratislava vs Maccabi Haifa 9 August 2023 Football Today Prediction for Rangers vs Servette 9 August 2023 Football Today Ipswich vs Bristol Rovers predictions and betting tips on August 9, 2023 Football Today Prediction for Burton vs Leicester 9 August 2023 Football Today Benfica vs Porto predictions and betting tips on August 9, 2023 Football Today Prediction for Boca Juniors vs Nacional 10 August 2023 Football 10 aug 2023 Struga vs Swift Hesperange predictions and betting tips on August 10, 2023 Football 10 aug 2023 Qarabag vs HJK predictions and betting tips on August 10, 2023 Football 10 aug 2023 Prediction for Rosenborg vs Hearts 10 August 2023