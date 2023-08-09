Chelsea are looking for an urgent replacement for the injured striker

Chelsea are considering putting more effort into signing Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic, 23, from Juventus.

The activation of the London club in this direction is connected with the injury of 25-year-old striker Christopher Nkunku, whom Chelsea recently acquired for 60 million euros.

As you know, the French football player was injured during a friendly match with Borussia Dortmund in Chicago. According to the expectations of the doctors of the London club, he could miss three months.

Vlahovic's potential move comes with difficult negotiations over the departure of Romelu Lukaku. The Belgian has options in Saudi Arabia, but has himself expressed a desire to return to Italy.

ESPN sources write that Juventus are ready to include Vlahovic in a deal to exchange Lukaku, but the clubs disagree on the two players.

In the 2022/2023 season, Lukaku defended the colors of Inter, for which he played 37 matches in all competitions, scoring 14 goals and giving seven assists.

As for Vlahovic, he played 42 matches for Juventus, scoring 14 goals and making four assists.