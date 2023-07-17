Chelsea announce transfer of Brazilian talent

The press office of Chelsea, based in London, has announced on their official website the signing of midfielder Angelo Borges from Brazilian club Santos.

The English club paid €15 million for the player, and the Brazilian has signed a long-term contract with the Blues.

18-year-old Angelo is a product of the Santos youth academy. He has played a total of 129 matches for the Brazilian club in all competitions, scoring five goals and providing 10 assists. He reached the final of the Copa Libertadores in the 2020/2021 season with Santos.

Chelsea beat competition from Milan in the race to secure the young talent.

It is worth noting that in the current summer transfer window, Chelsea has also acquired forward Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig for €60 million and forward Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal for €37 million. On the other hand, the club has seen the departure of midfielder Kai Havertz (moved to Arsenal for €70 million), midfielder Mason Mount (Manchester United, €64.2 million), midfielder Mateo Kovacic (Manchester City, €29.1 million), defender Kalidou Koulibaly (Al-Hilal, €23 million), winger Christian Pulisic (Milan, €20 million), goalkeeper Edouard Mendy (Al-Ahli, €18.5 million), midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Milan, €16 million), midfielder N'Golo Kante (Al-Ittihad, free transfer), defender Cesar Azpilicueta (Atletico, free transfer), and defender Abdul Rahman Baba (PAOK, free transfer).