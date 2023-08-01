RU RU
Main News Chelsea and Juventus are preparing a high-profile exchange of forwards

Chelsea and Juventus are preparing a high-profile exchange of forwards

Football news Today, 05:00
Chelsea and Juventus are preparing a high-profile exchange of forwards Photo: open sources

Chelsea and Juventus bosses could pull off a high-profile forward swap this summer.

According to the source, Romelu Lukaku, the scorer of the Blues, can go to Italy to play, while Chelsea can strengthen the squad with Turin striker Dusan Vlahovic.

Currently, the clubs have begun to discuss the terms of the transfer, given the difference in the age and cost of the players.

Recall that the Belgian striker spent last season on loan at Inter Milan. For the Champions League finalist, he played 37 matches and scored 14 goals, and also gave 7 assists.

Lukaku's contract with the London club runs until June 2026, but the club has already made it clear that they are not counting on him and are actively looking for a new job for the player.

As for Vlahovic, he moved to Juventus from Fiorentina in January 2022. Last season he scored 14 goals and provided 4 assists in 42 games for Juventus.

His contract with the Turin club runs until June 2026.

Ponomarenko Yurij Ponomarenko Yurij Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Chelsea Juventus Premier League England Serie A Italy
Popular news
Chelsea join fight for Kylian Mbappe Football news Yesterday, 16:47 Chelsea join fight for Kylian Mbappe
PSG are waiting for a humiliatingly low offer from Real Madrid for Kylian Mbappe Football news Yesterday, 05:30 PSG are waiting for a humiliatingly low offer from Real Madrid for Kylian Mbappe
Two red cards and five goals: Dynamo won a bright victory in the Ukraine championship Football news 30 july 2023, 13:36 Two red cards and five goals: Dynamo won a bright victory in the Ukraine championship
Manchester City defeated by Spanish top club Football news 30 july 2023, 09:41 Manchester City defeated by Spanish top club
Barcelona destroy Real Madrid in a friendly match Football news 30 july 2023, 06:24 Barcelona destroy Real Madrid in a friendly match
Karim Benzema scores the winning goal on his debut for Al Ittihad Football news 27 july 2023, 17:07 Karim Benzema scores the winning goal on his debut for Al Ittihad
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 05:00 Chelsea and Juventus are preparing a high-profile exchange of forwards Football news Today, 04:00 The best scorer of the championship of Ukraine can move to Spain Football news Today, 03:00 Osimhen offered a big contract in Saudi Arabia Football news Yesterday, 16:47 Chelsea join fight for Kylian Mbappe Football news Yesterday, 16:42 One of the leaders of Liverpool moved to Al-Ittihad Football news Yesterday, 13:35 Juventus want to strengthen the squad with the best player in Euro 2020 Football news Yesterday, 13:29 PSG have resumed work on the transfer of the French striker from the Bundesliga Football news Yesterday, 13:24 PSG take tough decision on Kylian Mbappe Football news Yesterday, 13:19 AC Milan sold one of the leaders to Besiktas Football news Yesterday, 09:55 PSG responded to the offer to sell the Brazilian Marquinhos
Sport Predictions
Football Today Panathinaikos vs Dnipro-1 predictions and betting tips on August 1, 2023 Football Today Olimpia Ljubljana vs Ludogorets predictions and betting tips on August 1, 2023 Football Today BATE vs Aris Limassol: predictions and betting tips on August 1, 2023 Football Today Slovan Bratislava vs Zrinjski predictions and betting tips on August 1, 2023 Football 02 aug 2023 Prediction for Genk vs Servette 2 August 2023 Football 02 aug 2023 Prediction for Molde vs HJK 2 August 2023 Football 02 aug 2023 Prediction for Maccabi vs Sheriff 2 August 2023 Football 02 aug 2023 Hacken vs Klaksvik predictions and betting tips on August 2, 2023 Football 02 aug 2023 Molde vs HJK predictions and betting tips on August 2, 2023 Football 02 aug 2023 Copenhagen vs Breidablik predictions and betting tips on August 2, 2023