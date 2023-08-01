Chelsea and Juventus are preparing a high-profile exchange of forwards

Chelsea and Juventus bosses could pull off a high-profile forward swap this summer.

According to the source, Romelu Lukaku, the scorer of the Blues, can go to Italy to play, while Chelsea can strengthen the squad with Turin striker Dusan Vlahovic.

Currently, the clubs have begun to discuss the terms of the transfer, given the difference in the age and cost of the players.

Recall that the Belgian striker spent last season on loan at Inter Milan. For the Champions League finalist, he played 37 matches and scored 14 goals, and also gave 7 assists.

Lukaku's contract with the London club runs until June 2026, but the club has already made it clear that they are not counting on him and are actively looking for a new job for the player.

As for Vlahovic, he moved to Juventus from Fiorentina in January 2022. Last season he scored 14 goals and provided 4 assists in 42 games for Juventus.

His contract with the Turin club runs until June 2026.