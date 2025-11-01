Chelsea, amid Juventus interest, opens talks with Malo Gusto over new long-term contract
The Londoners aim to keep their defender
Football news Today, 17:49Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
The London club has initiated talks with right-back Malo Gusto regarding a contract extension.
Details: According to RMC Sport, even though the Frenchman's current deal runs until 2030, the club believes his existing terms don't reflect the level of his performances, and he deserves a salary increase.
Chelsea are confident they can reach an agreement with Gusto swiftly.
This season, the Frenchman has featured in twelve matches for the London side, providing two assists and picking up one red card.
