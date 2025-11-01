ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Chelsea, amid Juventus interest, opens talks with Malo Gusto over new long-term contract

Chelsea, amid Juventus interest, opens talks with Malo Gusto over new long-term contract

The Londoners aim to keep their defender
Football news Today, 17:49
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Chelsea, amid Juventus interest, opens talks with Malo Gusto over new long-term contract https://x.com/ChelseaInPhotos/status/1984703981889667073

The London club has initiated talks with right-back Malo Gusto regarding a contract extension.

Details: According to RMC Sport, even though the Frenchman's current deal runs until 2030, the club believes his existing terms don't reflect the level of his performances, and he deserves a salary increase.

Chelsea are confident they can reach an agreement with Gusto swiftly.

This season, the Frenchman has featured in twelve matches for the London side, providing two assists and picking up one red card.

Reminder: Everton are ready to sign Nicolas Jackson if Bayern passes on the striker's buyout option.

Related teams and leagues
Chelsea Chelsea Schedule Chelsea News Chelsea Transfers
Juventus Juventus Schedule Juventus News Juventus Transfers
Related Team News
The biggest deal in history. Chelsea co-owner buys Los Angeles Lakers for $10 billion Football news Today, 17:49 The biggest deal in history. Chelsea co-owner buys Los Angeles Lakers for $10 billion
Controversial incident in the Tottenham vs Chelsea match. Referee spares Bentancur after rough foul Football news Today, 14:42 Controversial incident in the Tottenham vs Chelsea match. Referee spares Bentancur after reckless foul
Everton set to sign Nicolas Jackson if Bayern passes on striker’s buyout Transfer news Today, 12:55 Everton set to sign Nicolas Jackson if Bayern passes on striker’s buyout
After 12 years at Liverpool. Chelsea announce appointment of Dave Fallows to club's sporting leadership team Football news Today, 12:28 After 12 years at Liverpool. Chelsea announce appointment of Dave Fallows to club's sporting leadership team
“They asked me to arrive at 17:29 to show the trophy room”: Terry trolls Tottenham ahead of Chelsea clash Football news Today, 11:33 “They asked me to arrive at 17:29 to show the trophy room”: Terry trolls Tottenham ahead of Chelsea clash
Andrey Santos Transfer news Today, 07:45 New target for Manchester United! Andrey Santos could leave Chelsea
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores