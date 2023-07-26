RU RU
Chelsea ahead of Arsenal for Ajax midfielder

Football news Today, 11:22
Photo: Instagram of Mohammed Kudus / Author unknown

According to The Independent, midfielder Mohammed Kudus from Ajax and the Ghanaian national team is close to a transfer to Chelsea.

The report states that Chelsea is leading the race to sign the player, ahead of Arsenal, who is also interested in acquiring him. The potential transfer fee is estimated to be around €40 million, and it could increase further with additional bonuses.

Kudus, 22 years old, has been playing for Ajax since the summer of 2020 when he joined the Dutch club from Nordsjaelland. The initial transfer fee was €9 million. During his time with Ajax, he has appeared in 84 matches across all competitions, scoring 23 goals and providing 11 assists. As part of Ajax, he won the Eredivisie title twice in the 2020/2021 and 2021/2022 seasons, as well as the KNVB Cup in the 2020/2021 season. His current contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2025.

Kudus has been representing the Ghanaian national team since 2019. So far, he has played 24 matches for Ghana, scoring seven goals and providing three assists. He has also received three yellow cards during his international appearances.

