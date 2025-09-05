Cheering for his teammates. Neymar shares photo from home watching Brazil's match

A true team fan

Brazilian national team star Neymar is not taking part in his country’s matches during the current international break. However, the footballer is keeping a close eye on his teammates, supporting them throughout the games.

Ney posted a photo on his Instagram story from his home, where he was watching Brazil take on Chile on TV. The image shows the television screen broadcasting the match with the caption: “Maracanã is packed. Let’s go, Brazil.”

It’s worth noting that Neymar was not called up for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers due to yet another injury.

Brazil, meanwhile, cruised past the Chilean side with a confident 3-0 victory. The match took place in Rio de Janeiro at the legendary Maracanã. This win allowed the Seleção to climb to second place in the qualifying standings. The Brazilians have already secured their place at the 2026 World Cup, so the final qualifier against Bolivia will no longer have any impact on the standings.