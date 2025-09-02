Cheering for his son: Vidal shares how 8-year-old Emiliano plays football

Arturo beams with pride for his boy

Colo-Colo captain Arturo Vidal might soon see his football legacy carried on—his youngest son Emiliano has been seriously involved in the sport for quite some time now. The Chilean star recently shared a new video of his boy in action via Instagram Stories.

Vidal posted a short clip showing Emiliano striking the ball at goal while working through training drills. He captioned the video with, “Football day 😍 let’s go Emi-crack 👌🏼.”

It’s worth noting that Vidal’s eldest son, 16-year-old Alonso, chose a different path. Instead of football, he’s passionate about drawing and is a talented artist—Arturo has proudly showcased his son’s work to fans as well.

In addition to his two sons, the Chilean footballer is also raising his 11-year-old daughter, Elisabetta. Arturo often goofs around with her, recording fun dance videos on TikTok.

All of Vidal’s children were born during his marriage to his ex-wife, Maria Teresa Matus. The couple divorced in 2019, and since then, Arturo has been in a relationship with fitness trainer Sonia Isaza.