Support and strength. Arturo Vidal's girlfriend makes heartfelt declaration of love

A strong couple

Colo-Colo star Arturo Vidal has a steadfast supporter by his side—a loving girlfriend who is always there for him, offering unwavering encouragement. On his Instagram page, he shared a post featuring a heartfelt message of love and support from his beloved.

Read also: Arturo Vidal expresses condolences over the death of a fan during the Chilean Superclásico

Vidal reposted an Instagram story from Sonia Isaza, in which she expressed her touching support for him ahead of the Chilean Superclásico against Universidad de Chile. She wrote: "My king, today I will come to support your big heart. I am always proud of you, of all that you are. I love you with all my heart!"

It's worth noting that Isaza and Vidal have been together since 2019. Previously, Arturo was married to Maria Teresa Matus, with whom he has three children.

Colo-Colo managed to secure a 1-0 victory in the Superclásico. Vidal started the match and was substituted in the 70th minute.

After this win over their archrivals, Vidal's team has collected 31 points and now sits eighth in the Chilean league standings.