RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Lifestyle Support and strength. Arturo Vidal's girlfriend makes heartfelt declaration of love

Support and strength. Arturo Vidal's girlfriend makes heartfelt declaration of love

A strong couple
Lifestyle Today, 08:55
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Arturo Vidal with his lover Sonia Isaza Photo: https://www.instagram.com/kingarturo23oficial / Author unknown

Colo-Colo star Arturo Vidal has a steadfast supporter by his side—a loving girlfriend who is always there for him, offering unwavering encouragement. On his Instagram page, he shared a post featuring a heartfelt message of love and support from his beloved.

Vidal reposted an Instagram story from Sonia Isaza, in which she expressed her touching support for him ahead of the Chilean Superclásico against Universidad de Chile. She wrote: "My king, today I will come to support your big heart. I am always proud of you, of all that you are. I love you with all my heart!"

It's worth noting that Isaza and Vidal have been together since 2019. Previously, Arturo was married to Maria Teresa Matus, with whom he has three children.

Colo-Colo managed to secure a 1-0 victory in the Superclásico. Vidal started the match and was substituted in the 70th minute.

After this win over their archrivals, Vidal's team has collected 31 points and now sits eighth in the Chilean league standings.

Related teams and leagues
Colo Colo Colo Colo Schedule Colo Colo News Colo Colo Transfers
Related Team News
Arturo Vidal at Colo-Colo training Lifestyle Today, 06:34 Arturo Vidal expresses condolences over the death of a fan during the Chilean Superclásico
Chilean Superclásico: Colo Colo Hosts La U After Sudamericana Controversy Football news 29 aug 2025, 21:55 Chilean Superclásico: Colo Colo Hosts La U After Sudamericana Controversy
Fernando Ortiz Emerges as Leading Candidate to Coach Colo Colo After Quinteros Declines Football news 29 aug 2025, 18:55 Fernando Ortiz Emerges as Leading Candidate to Coach Colo Colo After Quinteros Declines
Colo Colo Sets Future as Gustavo Quinteros Emerges as Top Candidate Football news 26 aug 2025, 22:10 Colo Colo Sets Future as Gustavo Quinteros Emerges as Top Candidate
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores