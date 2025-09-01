RU RU ES ES FR FR
Arturo Vidal expresses condolences over the death of a fan during the Chilean Superclásico

A terrible tragedy
Lifestyle Today, 06:34
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Arturo Vidal at Colo-Colo training Photo: https://www.instagram.com/colocolooficial / Author unknown

Colo-Colo captain Arturo Vidal addressed the tragic event that overshadowed his team's victory in the Chilean Superclásico against Universidad de Chile. The footballer posted his condolences on Instagram regarding the death of a supporter at the stadium.

“Today, football takes a back seat. With deep sadness, I want to express my condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones of the fan who passed away today during the Superclásico. It hurts deeply that we continue to mourn losses in our stadiums. I wish everyone strength in this difficult time. 🙏🏽🖤,” Vidal wrote.

According to official police reports, the tragedy occurred when the fan attempted to move from one sector to another. The man fell from the roof and died in the hospital as a result of injuries sustained in the fall.

Meanwhile, the match was not stopped due to the tragic incident, and Colo-Colo secured a 1-0 victory.

