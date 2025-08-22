RU RU ES ES FR FR
“Shame.” Vidal comments on incident with Chilean fans at Copa Sudamericana match

Expressed support for Chilean supporters
Lifestyle Today, 05:36
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Arturo Vidal in the Chilean national team Photo: https://www.instagram.com/kingarturo23oficial / Author unknown

Colo-Colo star Arturo Vidal has spoken out about the incident that occurred during the Copa Sudamericana match in Buenos Aires between fans of Independiente and Universidad de Chile. The footballer published a post on his Instagram page.

It should be noted that a clash broke out between home and away supporters, resulting in several fatalities and injuries. Additionally, 300 Universidad de Chile fans were arrested, with 100 of them still remaining in Buenos Aires awaiting the prosecutor's decision.

Vidal also commented on the situation, expressing solidarity with the Chilean club's fans.

He wrote on Instagram: “Shame and concern about what happened. This cannot continue in football 😔🙏🏻🙏🏻 Strength to all the fans and their families, I hope everyone can return home 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻.”

It should be added that the match between Independiente and Universidad de Chile was never completed.

