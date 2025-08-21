Three dead and hundreds injured. CONMEBOL Sudamericana match halted due to fan clashes

On the night of Thursday, August 21, the CONMEBOL Sudamericana match between Independiente and Universidad de Chile turned into an absolute disaster.

Details: In the 62nd minute, organizers were forced to suspend the game due to massive clashes between fans. The violence was extreme. As a result, three fatalities have been confirmed, with another supporter in critical condition. Additionally, hundreds of spectators sustained injuries, including children.

Following the incident, police arrested over 300 Universidad de Chile fans, according to TyCSports.

Una noche de copa que tenía que ser de festejo termina en tragedia.



Tres hinchas fallecidos, otros con riesgo de vida.



Gente que salió completamente desnuda y herida.



Gravísima situación en #Independiente pic.twitter.com/mgH7Mfld4b — Juli (@julinatalutti) August 21, 2025

🚨 𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: The CONMEBOL Sudamericana match between Independiente and Universidad de Chile was suspended due to violent clashes between fans of the two teams:



• Three deaths have been confirmed so far, and one fan is fighting for his life



• Hundreds of fans injured… pic.twitter.com/ko1AreRWvf — The Touchline | 𝐓 (@TouchlineX) August 21, 2025

