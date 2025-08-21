Three dead and hundreds injured. CONMEBOL Sudamericana match halted due to fan clashes
On the night of Thursday, August 21, the CONMEBOL Sudamericana match between Independiente and Universidad de Chile turned into an absolute disaster.
Details: In the 62nd minute, organizers were forced to suspend the game due to massive clashes between fans. The violence was extreme. As a result, three fatalities have been confirmed, with another supporter in critical condition. Additionally, hundreds of spectators sustained injuries, including children.
Following the incident, police arrested over 300 Universidad de Chile fans, according to TyCSports.
