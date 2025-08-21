RU RU ES ES FR FR
Three dead and hundreds injured. CONMEBOL Sudamericana match halted due to fan clashes

Shocking events.
Football news Today, 01:45
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Getty Images

On the night of Thursday, August 21, the CONMEBOL Sudamericana match between Independiente and Universidad de Chile turned into an absolute disaster.

Details: In the 62nd minute, organizers were forced to suspend the game due to massive clashes between fans. The violence was extreme. As a result, three fatalities have been confirmed, with another supporter in critical condition. Additionally, hundreds of spectators sustained injuries, including children.

Following the incident, police arrested over 300 Universidad de Chile fans, according to TyCSports.

Reminder: In the return leg of the Conference League match between Israel's Maccabi Haifa and Poland's Raków, there was a confrontation between participants. The conflict was triggered by a provocative banner in the stands.

