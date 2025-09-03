Cetilar Sport sponsor congratulates Fernando Alonso on strong performance at Zandvoort

Italian brand proud to partner with racing star

Formula 1 star Fernando Alonso is partnered with the leading sports nutrition brand Cetilar Sport. Following the Spaniard’s impressive drive at the Dutch Grand Prix, the company took to its Instagram page to congratulate him on scoring valuable points.

“Congratulations to our @fernandoalo_oficial for the points scored at @circuitzandvoort 🇳🇱 Now we’re getting ready to support him at the iconic Italian Grand Prix in Monza 🇮🇹 Go Fernando, go! 🏎️💙,” read the caption under the post.

Alonso has expressed his satisfaction with the partnership, admitting that he regularly uses Cetilar products both during races and training sessions.