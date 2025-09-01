RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Motorsport News Fernando Alonso comments on his performance at the Dutch Grand Prix

Fernando Alonso comments on his performance at the Dutch Grand Prix

Mixed emotions
Motorsport News Today, 06:05
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Fernando Alonso during free practice at the Dutch Grand Prix Photo: https://www.instagram.com/fernandoalo_oficial / Author unknown

Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso shared his thoughts on another race weekend in the Formula 1 Grand Prix. The Spaniard posted his reflections on his Instagram page.

Alonso uploaded a photo of his car during the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort, adding a caption with his personal take on the race.

"Well… it was a painful race race..today we didn’t have any luck with the stops and during the safety car periods. On the positive the car was fast. Overall, it was a good weekend with a solid qualy and good pace in the race. Next stop: Monza. Let’s try again 💪. Thank you Zandvoort 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻."

It's worth noting that Alonso finished the race in eighth place, adding another four points to his personal tally. At the moment, the Spaniard sits 12th in the Formula 1 championship standings with 30 points to his name.

The tournament leader remains McLaren driver Oscar Piastri, who also claimed victory at the Dutch Grand Prix.

Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores