Fernando Alonso comments on his performance at the Dutch Grand Prix

Mixed emotions

Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso shared his thoughts on another race weekend in the Formula 1 Grand Prix. The Spaniard posted his reflections on his Instagram page.

Alonso uploaded a photo of his car during the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort, adding a caption with his personal take on the race.

"Well… it was a painful race race..today we didn’t have any luck with the stops and during the safety car periods. On the positive the car was fast. Overall, it was a good weekend with a solid qualy and good pace in the race. Next stop: Monza. Let’s try again 💪. Thank you Zandvoort 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻."

It's worth noting that Alonso finished the race in eighth place, adding another four points to his personal tally. At the moment, the Spaniard sits 12th in the Formula 1 championship standings with 30 points to his name.

The tournament leader remains McLaren driver Oscar Piastri, who also claimed victory at the Dutch Grand Prix.