“We were very close.” Franco Colapinto reflects on his performance at the Dutch Grand Prix

Delivered a solid result

Alpine Formula 1 star Franco Colapinto shared his emotions regarding the latest Grand Prix stage that took place this past weekend. The Argentine driver posted his thoughts on his Instagram page.

Colapinto uploaded several photos from the Zandvoort Grand Prix and added a caption to them.

“Fun race. It's a pity we didn't score any points, although we were so close. Another chance in a few days… 💪🏼👍🏼 Thanks to my engineers and mechanics for giving it their all and never giving up. The points will come!! 🫶🏼”.

It's worth noting that Colapinto finished 11th in the Dutch Grand Prix, missing out on the points zone by mere hundredths of a second. Additionally, this marks Franco's highest finish of the current season so far.

In the overall Formula 1 standings, Colapinto remains in 20th place without any points to his name. Oscar Piastri from McLaren continues to lead the championship table, having also claimed victory at the Dutch round.