"He still has a lot to offer as a driver" – Toto Wolff comments on Bottas' move to Cadillac.

Wolff believes the Finnish driver can still make it back to the podium.

Warm relations between both parties.

Details: 53-year-old Mercedes team executive Toto Wolff has shared his thoughts on Valtteri Bottas' recent move to Cadillac.

Toto Wolff believes the team has lost significant experience and skill with Bottas' departure, but wished him all the best:

"It's fantastic to see Valtteri reclaiming his spot on the Formula 1 grid next year. He still has so much to offer as a driver and absolutely deserves to be lining up in Melbourne for the 2026 season. Of course, we'll be sad to see him go. He played a crucial role in our team, and his contribution as our third driver this year has been exemplary. For now, we'll keep working together until the end of the season before wishing him every success in the future." — said Wolff.

Bottas represented Mercedes from 2017 to 2021, claiming 10 victories, two runner-up finishes in the Drivers' Championship, and helping the team secure five Constructors' Cups. Last year, he served as the third driver for the Brackley-based team after losing his seat at Sauber.

The legendary Finnish driver is a two-time World Championship runner-up (2019, 2020), two-time World Championship bronze medalist (2017, 2021), and the 2011 GP3 Series champion. Bottas also holds the record for the most career points scored without a world title.

