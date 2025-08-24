A comeback is brewing. Caterham plans a return to Formula 1 in 2027

The former Formula 1 team Caterham could make its return to the championship in 2027, spearheaded by 24-year-old Kuwaiti entrepreneur Saad Kassis-Mohamed and his investment company SKM Capital.

The new project will operate under the SKM Racing brand, though the Caterham name may be used for marketing purposes. Kassis-Mohamed has allocated €280 million for the project’s development, and SKM Racing is already in talks with engine suppliers—Ferrari and Honda are reportedly under consideration. Caterham is also preparing to manufacture its own power units by the end of the decade.

The plan is to have the first car assembled by the third quarter of 2026, with the full application package for entry into the championship submitted to the FIA at the start of the same year.

For reference, Caterham competed in the top tier of motorsport from 2012 to 2014 after rebranding from Lotus Racing. However, the team struggled financially, failed to score a single point, and ultimately ceased operations.