Big names! Cadillac set to announce driver lineup for 2026 season

The American team Cadillac is gearing up for its debut season in Formula 1. As reported by The Race, they are expected to officially confirm the signing of Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas and Mexican driver Sergio Perez as early as next week.

This move will accelerate preparations for their inaugural 2026 campaign. Securing contracts early gives Cadillac the chance to integrate both drivers into simulator work and involve them in testing with older chassis. According to sources, Cadillac might purchase an outdated car from one of the current teams, providing the drivers with an opportunity to adapt more quickly.

It’s worth noting that from 2026, Cadillac will become the 11th team on the Formula 1 World Championship grid.