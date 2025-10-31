Celtic continue search for manager. Craig Bellamy could take charge of the Bhoys

The Scottish giants still can't settle on a final candidate.

Talks with Postecoglou failed to deliver the desired result.

Details: According to SkySports, 46-year-old Welsh coach Craig Bellamy, who is currently in charge of the Wales national team, could also take the helm at Celtic.

It is reported that negotiations with recently dismissed Nottingham manager Ange Postecoglou have stalled, and the 60-year-old Australian will not be joining Celtic.

Among other candidates, Celtic are also considering Kieran McKenna and Robbie Keane.

Craig Bellamy previously worked as an assistant coach at Anderlecht and Burnley, and in July 2024 he took charge of the Wales national team, where he has overseen 14 matches, recording 6 wins, 4 draws, and 4 losses.

🚨 Craig Bellamy is in the frame to become the next Celtic boss.



With Ange Postecoglou now seemingly out of the running, the search for a new manager is underway, with Bellamy and Kieran McKenna among the names under consideration.



Celtic are currently finalising a shortlist of… pic.twitter.com/oQHFmVNju3 — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) October 31, 2025

Reminder: Unexpected twist! Robbie Keane may swap Hungary for Scotland. Celtic show interest