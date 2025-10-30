Prediction on game Total under 3 Odds: 1.55 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

On Saturday, November 1, as part of another Serie A round, Udinese will face Atalanta. Find out more about both teams and get a detailed match prediction in our article below.

Match preview

Udinese approach this game with mixed emotions: they're at home and under pressure to show resilience after an inconsistent start to the season. After nine games, the team has collected 13 points, scoring in eight out of nine matches, and currently sit in 12th place. In their last five fixtures, the club has picked up five points — one win, two draws, and two losses (to Sassuolo and Juventus, both 1-3).

Udinese will be looking to capitalize on their home advantage: expect them to play compact, deny their opponents control in midfield, and occasionally launch quick flank attacks. The core of their strategy is a solid, structured defense.

Atalanta, on the other hand, come into this match as the favorites on paper: the Nerazzurri boast a stronger squad and higher ambitions. Juric's side remains unbeaten in the league, although they've only won twice, drawing seven times. Atalanta are capable of dictating play, but their finishing remains inconsistent, and they've also made defensive errors.

Expect Atalanta to set a high tempo early on: aggressive pressing, high possession, frequent attacks down the wings, and an attempt to get on the scoreboard quickly to control the match flow. Juric's team continues to develop and refine their game.

Probable lineups

Udinese: Okoye; Bertola, Kabasele, Solet; Zanoli, Lovric, Karlstrom, Atta, Kamara; Zaniolo, Davis

Atalanta: Carnesecchi; Kossounou, Hien, Ahanor; Bellanova, Ederson, Pasalic, Zalewski; De Ketelaere, Sulemana; Lookman

Match facts and head-to-head

The last five meetings produced three draws and two wins for Atalanta

Udinese have scored in eight of their nine Serie A matches

Atalanta have drawn their last five matches

Prediction

Don't expect a goal fest in this clash. The visitors have struggled for goals early in the season and are a tough matchup for Udinese. My prediction: total under (3) at 1.55