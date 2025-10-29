Unexpected twist! Robbie Keane may swap Hungary for Scotland. Celtic show interest

The Hoops don't want to be without a head coach for long.

Robbie could return as head coach to the club where he once played as a footballer.

Details: According to renowned insider and journalist Ben Jacobs, 45-year-old Irish specialist Robbie Keane is being seriously considered by Celtic management as the new head coach following the dismissal of Brendan Rodgers.

Currently, Keane is the head coach of Hungarian side Ferencváros, but things aren't going too well for him there, and he could soon leave the club—a situation Celtic are eager to capitalize on.

Keane played for Celtic in 2010, joining on loan from Tottenham. He made 19 appearances for the Hoops, scoring 16 goals and providing 2 assists.

See also: Roma vs Parma prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 29, 2025

During his coaching career, Keane has worked as assistant manager at Middlesbrough, Leeds, and for the Republic of Ireland national team, and has also managed clubs such as Maccabi Tel Aviv and his current team, Ferencváros.

Besides Keane, the Scottish club is also considering former Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna and ex-Nottingham manager Ange Postecoglou as candidates.

Robbie Keane has also made the shortlist to replace Brendan Rodgers at Celtic.



The former Celtic loanee Keane is currently in charge of Hungarian side Ferencvaros.🍀



More on @talkSPORT with @alex_crook.🎙️ pic.twitter.com/VCMOxSNWRV — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) October 28, 2025

Reminder: Official: Celtic appoints Martin O'Neill as interim head coach