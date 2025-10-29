ES ES FR FR
Unexpected twist! Robbie Keane may swap Hungary for Scotland. Celtic show interest

The Hoops don't want to be without a head coach for long.
Football news
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Robbie Keane of Tottenham Hotspur Legends celebrates scoring his team's fifth goal Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Robbie could return as head coach to the club where he once played as a footballer.

Details: According to renowned insider and journalist Ben Jacobs, 45-year-old Irish specialist Robbie Keane is being seriously considered by Celtic management as the new head coach following the dismissal of Brendan Rodgers.

Currently, Keane is the head coach of Hungarian side Ferencváros, but things aren't going too well for him there, and he could soon leave the club—a situation Celtic are eager to capitalize on.

Keane played for Celtic in 2010, joining on loan from Tottenham. He made 19 appearances for the Hoops, scoring 16 goals and providing 2 assists.

During his coaching career, Keane has worked as assistant manager at Middlesbrough, Leeds, and for the Republic of Ireland national team, and has also managed clubs such as Maccabi Tel Aviv and his current team, Ferencváros.

Besides Keane, the Scottish club is also considering former Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna and ex-Nottingham manager Ange Postecoglou as candidates.

Reminder: Official: Celtic appoints Martin O'Neill as interim head coach

