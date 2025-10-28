ES ES FR FR
Official: Celtic appoints Martin O'Neill as interim head coach

A return to the club after 20 years
After Brendan Rodgers' departure, the Celtic board moved swiftly to appoint an interim manager.

Details: Martin O'Neill, who previously led the Scottish club from 2000 to 2005, has been named interim head coach.

The 73-year-old Northern Irishman hasn't been in the dugout since leaving Nottingham Forest in 2019, but now returns to Glasgow with the mission of steadying the ship.

O'Neill will be assisted by Shaun Maloney—the 42-year-old former Celtic midfielder who has previously managed Wigan and Hibernian.

O'Neill previously managed the likes of Leicester, Aston Villa, Sunderland, Nottingham Forest, and the Republic of Ireland national team.

Recall: Celtic had considered Ange Postecoglou for the head coach position.

