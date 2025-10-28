Prediction on game Win Liverpool Odds: 1.68 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

In the Round of 16 of the English League Cup, Liverpool will host Crystal Palace at Anfield. The match will take place on Wednesday, October 29, kicking off at 20:45 CET. Here’s my preview and betting tip for this clash.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace: Match Facts and Head-to-Head

Liverpool have lost five of their last six matches.

The Reds have failed to keep a clean sheet in nine consecutive games, while Crystal Palace have conceded in their last four.

Liverpool have scored at least once in each of their last four matches.

Crystal Palace are winless in four consecutive fixtures, with three defeats and a draw.

At home, Liverpool have lost just once in eight games, winning the other seven.

Crystal Palace have suffered defeats in their last two away matches.

Liverpool have scored in both halves in 46% of their games this season, while Palace have done so in 29%.

Crystal Palace have conceded in both halves in only 7% of their matches, compared to Liverpool’s 38%.

Palace are unbeaten in their last three encounters with Liverpool, winning twice.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace: Match Preview

Liverpool are currently in dreadful form, having lost five of their last six matches. Their only win in that stretch came in the UEFA Champions League — a 5–1 triumph over Eintracht. This poor run has cost them top spot in the Premier League, and they now sit seventh in the table with 15 points after nine rounds — seven points adrift of the leaders. In the previous round of the League Cup, Liverpool edged past Southampton 2–1. Last season, they reached the final but fell to Newcastle 1–2.

Crystal Palace reached the quarterfinals of last season’s League Cup but were knocked out by Arsenal in a narrow 2–3 defeat. This season began brightly for the Eagles — an impressive 11-match unbeaten run — but the tide has turned recently. They are now winless in four games, losing three of them. After nine rounds, Palace sit 10th in the Premier League with 13 points, three behind fifth place.

Probable Lineups

Liverpool: Woodman; Ramsay, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Endo, Mac Allister; Chiesa, Szoboszlai, Ngumoha; Ekitike

Crystal Palace: Benitez; Canvot, Lacroix, Guehi; Clyne, Lerma, Hughes, Sosa; Esse, Devenny; Nketiah

Prediction

Liverpool have lost their last two matches against Crystal Palace and will be determined to end that run. Expect the Reds to approach this tie with urgency, eager to halt their slump and progress to the next round. My pick: Liverpool to win at odds of 1.68.