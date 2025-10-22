Unexpected return: Ange Postecoglou could take charge of Celtic

It all depends on Rodgers

Ange Postecoglou, who was recently dismissed as head coach of Nottingham Forest, could soon be back in the game with a new job opportunity.

Details: According to sources at Football Insider, Ange Postecoglou is being considered for the role of Celtic's next head coach. Much will depend on the decision of current manager Brendan Rodgers regarding a new contract with the Scottish club.

It's still uncertain whether Postecoglou will return to Celtic, but after his successful first stint at the club, he is definitely weighing up the option.



Worth noting: Konyaspor vs Besiktas prediction and betting tips 22 Оctober 2025

Incidentally, Football Insider previously reported that Brendan Rodgers is considering leaving Celtic due to the current situation at the club. The manager is frustrated by the lack of funds available for the winter transfer window.



See also: Official: Ange Postecoglou dismissed as Nottingham Forest head coach