Carrascal Admits Stress Over Flamengo Deal and Embraces Competition: “Didn’t Hesitate for a Second”

As reported in Brazilian media, Colombian midfielder Jorge Carrascal has officially been unveiled as Flamengo’s new signing and opened up about the long and tense process behind his move. He explained that he was first contacted while on national team duty and accepted the offer immediately, but bureaucratic delays turned the transfer into a source of stress for him and his family.

“There were other offers, but I always said I wanted to come to Flamengo. I closed the door to everything else. It was stressful, but worth it,” Carrascal stated. “Flamengo is a giant in South America. I didn’t hesitate for even two seconds. This is a dream for me.”

Carrascal joins to compete with Arrascaeta for a key midfield role, but emphasized that it’s not about rivalry. “Arrascaeta is a great player, we all know it. I’m here to help with my own style. This is not a personal competition—we’re all here to contribute and the coach will decide who plays,” he said.

Though he won’t be eligible to play against Atlético-MG in the Copa do Brasil due to registration deadlines, Carrascal will be available for Flamengo’s match against Mirassol in the Brasileirão. He has already spent nearly a week training with the squad and praised the club’s atmosphere: “Since arriving, I’ve felt a different connection with the staff and players. I’m happy and ready to help.”

He also reflected on advice from fellow Colombians who played in Brazil—like Berrío, Arias, and Borré—and discussed his expectations of adapting quickly. “This is a very competitive league that suits my characteristics. It’s the right place,” he concluded.