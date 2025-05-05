Carragher warns Trent about deteriorating relationship with Liverpool fans after move to Real
Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has officially announced his departure from the team. While the transfer to Real Madrid has yet to be finalized, everyone understands what's happening—including the fans and Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher.
Details: On one hand, Carragher is pleased to see a player of such caliber join Real Madrid, but on the other, he acknowledges that Trent will undoubtedly alienate Liverpool fans, drawing a parallel with Luis Suárez.
Quote: "For me, as a Scouser, there's nothing better. I love seeing a lad born in Liverpool achieve such heights and now set to play for Real Madrid.
Part of me thinks 'well done,' but the competitor in me also feels that swapping Liverpool's red for Real's white means he's chosen to become a rival. That means the next time he shows up at Anfield, he'll be treated just like Suárez was when he returned wearing a Barcelona shirt.
After Monday's announcement, the unwavering support Alexander-Arnold received from the Kop while he was fully committed to Liverpool has vanished. That's how it should be at the biggest clubs. Premier League champions and European giants will never be happy when one of their top players joins Real Madrid."