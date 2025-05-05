Carragher warns Trent about deteriorating relationship with Liverpool fans after move to Real

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has officially announced his departure from the team. While the transfer to Real Madrid has yet to be finalized, everyone understands what's happening—including the fans and Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher.

Details: On one hand, Carragher is pleased to see a player of such caliber join Real Madrid, but on the other, he acknowledges that Trent will undoubtedly alienate Liverpool fans, drawing a parallel with Luis Suárez.