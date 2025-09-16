RU RU ES ES FR FR
Carragher names the main Champions League favorite. Who is it?

The expert makes his pick
Football news Today, 12:00
Volodymyr Varukha Dailysports's expert
Carragher names the main Champions League favorite. Who is it? https://x.com/TouchlineX/status/1967837278069539084

The 2025/26 Champions League kicks off today, and football experts are already sharing their early predictions.

Details: Former footballer and now prominent Sky Sports analyst believes that Barcelona are the top contenders for the trophy.

Carragher paid special attention to the Catalan side's last season, noting that the team is capable of another deep run in the tournament:

"My favorite to win the Champions League is Barcelona. I was really impressed by the way they played last year."

At the same time, the ex-Liverpool defender expressed confidence that his former club can also reach the final, which will be held on 30 May 2026 in Budapest:

"I think Liverpool will also make it to the final. It will be a fantastic showdown: Barcelona vs Liverpool."

Reminder: Julián Álvarez will miss the match against Liverpool due to injury.

