Carlo Ancelotti reveals which sacking was the toughest of his career

A story from Ancelotti himself.
Football news Today, 11:58
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Carlo Ancelotti has managed some of the world’s top clubs and lifted major trophies with all of them, but he admitted that one particular dismissal hit harder than the rest.

Details: According to the Italian coach, the most brutal sacking of his career came at Bayern Munich.

Quote: “I’ve been dismissed four times by major clubs: Juventus, Chelsea, Real Madrid, and Bayern. That shows you don’t necessarily need an unpredictable president or owner to fire you — shareholders can do it too.

That [Bayern] was the harshest dismissal of my career. After I left, they went on to reach the Champions League semi-final and lost — you know to whom! — Real Madrid,” he said.

Reminder: At the 2024 Ballon d’Or ceremony, it was announced that Carlo Ancelotti had been awarded Best Coach. The Italian manager confirmed on Instagram that the trophy had already reached him, posting a message of gratitude.

