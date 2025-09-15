Carlo Ancelotti receives 2024 Ballon d’Or award

A well-deserved honour for the coach.

At the 2024 Ballon d’Or ceremony, it was announced that Carlo Ancelotti had won the award for Best Coach.

Details: The Italian manager confirmed on his Instagram page that the trophy has already reached him, sharing a post of gratitude.

Quote: "I’m very happy to receive the 2024 Ballon d’Or. A big thank you to everyone who made this possible," Ancelotti wrote.

Recently, Ancelotti stated that he is ready to extend his contract with the national team beyond the 2026 World Cup. The Italian coach added that he feels at home in Brazil and is open to negotiations to continue his work with the squad.

The Italian manager took charge of the Seleção in June 2025. At that time, Ancelotti signed a one-year deal.

