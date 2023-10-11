RU RU NG NG
Real Madrid's head coach Carlo Ancelotti has been awarded an honorary master's degree in the field of preventive and adaptive physical activity sciences, as reported by Corriere dello Sport.

Parma University acknowledged the 64-year-old coach's contributions, not only for being the first coach to win national titles in all major European leagues but also for his personal qualities.

"Today the University of Parma awarded me the title of honorary doctor in the field of preventive and adaptive physical activity sciences, and I couldn't be more honored and excited.

I sincerely thank everyone who made this possible, my family, and those who have accompanied me and continue to accompany me in my career," wrote Ancelotti on his social media.

Carlo Ancelotti has won the UEFA Champions League four times, twice with AC Milan and twice with Real Madrid. He also holds league titles from Italy, Spain, Germany, England, and France. Currently, his team is leading La Liga with 24 points after nine matchdays.

