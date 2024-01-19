Cape Verde triumphed over Mozambique, securing a berth in the playoffs
In the second round of the group stage of the Africa Cup of Nations, Cape Verde faced Mozambique. A victory in this match would ensure Cape Verde a place in the playoffs.
In the first half, Cape Verde exerted slightly more control over the ball and created more opportunities near the opponent's goal. One such opportunity culminated in a goal. In the 32nd minute, Bebe propelled his team into the lead. The first half concluded with a slender 1-0 advantage.
Following the break, Mozambique made two immediate substitutions, but they still conceded a swift goal. In the 51st minute, Ryan Mendes doubled Cape Verde's lead. Eighteen minutes later, they solidified their dominance. Kevin found the net, sealing the outcome of the match.
AFCON. Second Round
Cape Verde - Mozambique - 3:0
Goals: 1:0 - 32 Bebe, 2:0 - 51 Mendes, 3:0 - 69 Kevin