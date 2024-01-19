Cape Verde triumphed over Mozambique, securing a berth in the playoffs

In the second round of the group stage of the Africa Cup of Nations, Cape Verde faced Mozambique. A victory in this match would ensure Cape Verde a place in the playoffs.

In the first half, Cape Verde exerted slightly more control over the ball and created more opportunities near the opponent's goal. One such opportunity culminated in a goal. In the 32nd minute, Bebe propelled his team into the lead. The first half concluded with a slender 1-0 advantage.

Following the break, Mozambique made two immediate substitutions, but they still conceded a swift goal. In the 51st minute, Ryan Mendes doubled Cape Verde's lead. Eighteen minutes later, they solidified their dominance. Kevin found the net, sealing the outcome of the match.

⌚ FULL-TIME!



The Blue Sharks put on a show and defeat Mozambique with 3 goals to nil! 💥#TotalEnergiesAFCON2023 | #CPVMOZ pic.twitter.com/sxlDFE6RjH — CAF (@CAF_Online) January 19, 2024

AFCON. Second Round

Cape Verde - Mozambique - 3:0

Goals: 1:0 - 32 Bebe, 2:0 - 51 Mendes, 3:0 - 69 Kevin