Cape Verde snatches a ticket to the AFCON quarterfinals in the last minutes

In the latest match of the Africa Cup of Nations Round of 16, Cape Verde faced Mauritania on Monday, January 29.

In the first half, Cape Verde had a significant advantage in ball possession but failed to register any shots on target. As for attempts toward the goal, both teams had an equal share with four attempts each. The first half ended in a goalless draw, 0-0.

In the second half, Cape Verde continued to apply pressure on the opponents' goal and improved their attacking play. With 14 shots toward the goal and four on target, they managed to break the deadlock. In the 88th minute, Mauritania committed a careless foul in their own penalty area, leading to a penalty kick. Ryan Mendes confidently converted the penalty, securing a hard-fought victory for Cape Verde.

Cape Verde clinches a challenging win against Mauritania, advancing to the quarterfinals of the Africa Cup of Nations.

AFCON. Round of 16

Cape Verde 1-0 Mauritania

Goal: 1-0 Ryan Mendes (88')