Cape Town City vs Mamelodi Sundowns: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - May 3, 2025

Mamelodi Sundowns are set to travel to face Cape Town City in a crucial matchday 28 fixture of the South African Premier League. Our editorial team has gathered all the essential information about where and when you can catch the broadcast of this exciting encounter.

Cape Town City vs Mamelodi Sundowns: What you need to know about the match

Cape Town City currently find themselves at the bottom of the league table with a single mission—avoid relegation from the Premier League. After 25 rounds, the club has collected just 23 points and sits in 15th place. On tiebreakers, they trail the team in 14th and are three points behind both the 12th and 13th positions. With only three matches left in the season, Cape Town desperately need a victory to keep their survival hopes alive.

Mamelodi Sundowns, on the other hand, are firmly in the title race. The team has amassed 48 points after 23 matches. They currently enjoy a 12-point lead over second place. Moreover, Sundowns have two games in hand over their closest rivals, meaning even if Orlando wins, Mamelodi will still maintain at least a six-point cushion. With just five games remaining, Sundowns need to stay focused to clinch the championship.

Cape Town City vs Mamelodi Sundowns: When and where is the match?

The South African Premier League matchday 28 clash between Cape Town City and Mamelodi Sundowns will take place on Saturday, May 3, at 20:00 Central European Time.

Kick-off times in different countries around the world :

Los Angeles 11:00

New York 14:00

Panama City 14:00

Toronto 14:00

Port of Spain 15:00

London 19:00

Yaoundé 20:00

Abuja 20:00

Cape Town 21:00

New Delhi 23:30

Sydney 04:00

Kiribati 06:00

Cape Town City vs Mamelodi Sundowns: Where to watch the match online?

In South Africa and across the continent, the match will be broadcast by DStv.