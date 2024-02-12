Canelo will issue an official statement regarding his career

The absolute world champion in the super middleweight division, Saul Alvarez, will make a statement regarding his career, as reported by Box Azteca journalist.

It is reported that the boxer will visit his television channel, Azteca, to make an important announcement about his career. Tuesday, February 13th. The broadcast will be available on digital platforms.

In addition, the next fight location and date for WBC super lightweight world champion Devin Haney have been announced. As reported by ESPN, the 25-year-old American boxer will face Ryan Garcia on April 20th in Las Vegas.

Furthermore, American boxer Teofimo Lopez successfully defended his WBO super lightweight world title. The 26-year-old boxer defeated another American, Jamaine Ortiz, by unanimous decision. The fight lasted all 12 rounds, and the judges unanimously awarded the victory to Teofimo: 117-111 and 115-113.

However, American boxer Jamaine Ortiz, in the super lightweight division, is looking to secure a rematch soon after his defeat to Teofimo Lopez. Disappointed Ortiz questioned the scorecards of judges Steve Weisfeld (117-111), Tim Cheatham (115-113), and David Sutherland (115-113) and called for an immediate rematch following his loss by unanimous decision.