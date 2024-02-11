Ortiz disagrees with the refereeing decisions my the fight with Lopez and hopes to secure a rematch

RU RU NG NG
American boxer in the junior welterweight division Jamaine Ortiz hopes to secure a rematch soon after his defeat to Teofimo Lopez.

Disappointed, Ortiz questioned the scorecards of judges Steve Weisfeld (117–111), Tim Cheatham (115–113), and David Sutherland (115–113) and advocated for an immediate rematch following his loss by unanimous decision.

“The fans, the boxing fans, will know, you know? You guys know. My team knows. The world that seen the fight knows. BoxRec and history will say that he won, but hopefully we get the rematch on and I’ll make it more of a clear decision this time around.

“[I’m] disturbed because I knew what I had to do from the Lomachenko fight and this fight, and finish off strong. And I felt like I did that. I didn’t feel like Teofimo got to out-land me or, you know, hurt me at any point during the fight, or land any big shots like Lomachenko did in [that] fight in the ending of the rounds, where some rounds could’ve been swayed around. This wasn’t like that. It was a one-way fight for me.

That was the game plan, get him out of his game plan, get him frustrated and that’s exactly what it was. He was throwing wild, I was making him miss. It was part of the game plan the whole time and the game plan worked.” Ortiz said.

Unofficial punch statistics provided by CompuBox showed that the Lopez-Ortiz bout was evenly matched. Lopez successfully defended his WBO junior welterweight world title at the conclusion of the fight.

