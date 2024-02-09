Lopez successfully defended his WBO championship title in the first junior welterweight division
Boxing News Today, 01:32
Getty Images
American Teofimo Lopez successfully defended his WBO world champion title in the first junior welterweight division. The 26-year-old boxer secured a unanimous decision victory over another American, Jamaine Ortiz.
The bout went the full 12 rounds, and the judges unanimously awarded the victory to Teofimo with scores of 117:111 and 115:113.
For Lopez, this marked his second fight in this new weight class. He previously won the WBO title in a match against Josh Taylor, also securing victory by a judges' decision.
It's worth noting that both boxers weighed in at an identical 63.32 kg just before the fight.
Last year, Ortiz defeated Mexican Antonio Moran and faced a loss to Vasyl Lomachenko prior to that.
