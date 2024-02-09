Lopez successfully defended his WBO championship title in the first junior welterweight division

American Teofimo Lopez successfully defended his WBO world champion title in the first junior welterweight division. The 26-year-old boxer secured a unanimous decision victory over another American, Jamaine Ortiz.

The bout went the full 12 rounds, and the judges unanimously awarded the victory to Teofimo with scores of 117:111 and 115:113.

For Lopez, this marked his second fight in this new weight class. He previously won the WBO title in a match against Josh Taylor, also securing victory by a judges' decision.

It's worth noting that both boxers weighed in at an identical 63.32 kg just before the fight.

Last year, Ortiz defeated Mexican Antonio Moran and faced a loss to Vasyl Lomachenko prior to that.