"I'm not going nowhere." Fury announced five fights at once

The holder of the WBC heavyweight title, Tyson Fury, has announced his intention to have five more fights before ending his boxing career.

"The Gypsy King" plans to face Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua twice each, as well as have a rematch with Francis Ngannou.

"I'm not going anywhere. I have a plan: two fights with Usyk, two bouts with Joshua, and a rematch with Ngannou before I retire," Fury stated.

Fury is scheduled to have a unification bout against Oleksandr Usyk on May 18. Initially slated for February 17, the most anticipated fight of 2024 was postponed due to the British fighter's injury.

In his last bout in October, Fury narrowly defeated Francis Ngannou, enduring a knockdown in the third round.